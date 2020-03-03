Aquila Theatre's '1984' heads to Sheridan

Aquila Theatre takes the WYO Theater stage with "1984," George Orwell’s cautionary novel, "where 'Big Brother' is always watching and technology is wielded as a weapon to inundate citizens with propaganda and to monitor thoughts and actions," according to a WYO Theater press release.
The dystopian future imagined before the existence of computers explores the power of technology as a mental manipulator and source of curated information.
"1984 is a classic by one of literature’s most significant authors and provides the kind of evocative and innovative storytelling that suits Aquila’s bold, ensemble driven, physical style."
Where: WYO Theater, 42 N. Main, Sheridan
When: 6:30 p.m. March 10
Tickets & info: $28.50, $25.50 for seniors and military, $20.50 for students at wyotheater.com or the Wyo Theater box office, 307-672-9084