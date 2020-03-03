You are the owner of this article.
Aquila Theatre's '1984' heads to Sheridan
Aquila Theatre's '1984' heads to Sheridan

Aquila Theatre takes the WYO Theater stage with "1984," George Orwell’s cautionary novel, "where 'Big Brother' is always watching and technology is wielded as a weapon to inundate citizens with propaganda and to monitor thoughts and actions," according to a WYO Theater press release.  

The dystopian future imagined before the existence of computers explores the power of technology as a mental manipulator and source of curated information.

"1984 is a classic by one of literature’s most significant authors and provides the kind of evocative and innovative storytelling that suits Aquila’s bold, ensemble driven, physical style."

Where: WYO Theater, 42 N. Main, Sheridan

When: 6:30 p.m. March 10 

Tickets & info: $28.50, $25.50 for seniors and military, $20.50 for students at wyotheater.com or the Wyo Theater box office, 307-672-9084

