Art 321 receives backlash for Art of Pride exhibit

The Art of Pride show was confirmed by the organization’s board and scheduled nearly a year ago, around July of 2020. But Smith said it wasn’t until the call for submissions went out on social media in April that they started getting negative feedback.

It started with some “angry” reactions on Facebook, Smith said. Then, a member commented that she wouldn’t be renewing her membership because she disagreed with the gallery’s support of Pride and felt that her opinion wasn’t being heard.

She later came into the gallery, Smith said, taking down her art and loudly telling employees she could not be involved with an organization that supports gay rights. A young artist and Rainbow Collective regular was there at the time, submitting work to the Art of Pride show.

“I was just so terrified that whatever was going to come out of this woman’s mouth was going to damage this artist, who has finally found a spot where she feels like she can be herself. If including you means we have to exclude other people,” Smith said, “then we are not the place for you.”

Cessor said he was accused of pushing a personal agenda by putting on the Art of Pride exhibit. But the board as a whole, he said, stands firmly in support of the LGBTQ community.