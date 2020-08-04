Artcore remains 'hopeful' heading into 42nd season

Staying tunedEnchantment Theatre made it to Casper three years ago before their public performance and some school programs were canceled because of a severe snowstorm. But they’re slated to return to Artcore in April with “Harold and the Purple Crayon.”

Just before the shutdowns that halted the remainder of Artcore’s previous season in March, the nonprofit hosted what turned out to be Tenors Un Limited’s last stop on a U.S./U.K. tour before their remaining dates were called off and postponed.

The trio from London was already in Casper to sing at Natrona County High School when Artcore had to switch the venue to Highland Park Community Church — where the group was rehearsing at the same time the church was in a conference call where Gov. Mark Gordon called for large spaces to close — then finally to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.

“So we had 133 people that were socially distancing, and then they livestreamed, so 2,500 people around the world got to see that concert. And then the next day, they got to Denver and got out on the very last plane that left,” Deuel said. “But everybody was so grateful that we actually got to hear them.”