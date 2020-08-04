Artcore remains 'hopeful' heading into 42nd season

The Philadelphia-based Enchantment Theatre Company was in Iowa on the way to Casper in March when their performance was canceled. The group was among the eight remaining acts of Artcore’s previous season cut short as the pandemic grounded traveling acts and restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 prohibited gatherings.
All eight are rebooked for this season or next as the Artcore organizers have reshuffled performances and dates, executive director Carolyn Deuel said.
The nonprofit’s 42nd season kicked off last month week with the annual summer Music and Poetry series and features its usual array of local internationally touring performers.
Preparations for the season during a pandemic includes COVID-19 precautions and new ways for audiences to keep up with any future show changes during these unpredictable times.
“Naturally, we’re hoping for the best, that people will feel that it’s safe to come out,” Artcore executive director Carolyn Deuel said. “And certainly, you know, just counting on them to do what’s the best for them. Our performers, of course, are delighted at the chance to still do their work.”
“And so we’re hopeful,” Deuel said.
Staying tunedEnchantment Theatre made it to Casper three years ago before their public performance and some school programs were canceled because of a severe snowstorm. But they’re slated to return to Artcore in April with “Harold and the Purple Crayon.”
Just before the shutdowns that halted the remainder of Artcore’s previous season in March, the nonprofit hosted what turned out to be Tenors Un Limited’s last stop on a U.S./U.K. tour before their remaining dates were called off and postponed.
The trio from London was already in Casper to sing at Natrona County High School when Artcore had to switch the venue to Highland Park Community Church — where the group was rehearsing at the same time the church was in a conference call where Gov. Mark Gordon called for large spaces to close — then finally to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
“So we had 133 people that were socially distancing, and then they livestreamed, so 2,500 people around the world got to see that concert. And then the next day, they got to Denver and got out on the very last plane that left,” Deuel said. “But everybody was so grateful that we actually got to hear them.”
Knowing more changes to shows can happen in the pandemic, Artcore added QR codes through the current season’s printed catalog to help people easily keep up with the latest updates on Artcore’s Facebook page. People can use the codes to RSVP for events or find out out about any changes in acts, dates and venues.
The book also features Spotify codes so people can check out many of the performers’ music and Artcore 2020-2021 Season Preview Playlist, Deuel said. The catalog is available to download on the Artcore website.
One show up in the air is Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar, led by three-time Grammy winner Jimmy K. Cuellar, which is slated as headliner for FIESTAWYO Sept. 5 at David Street Station. The plaza requires a clearance from the governor to accommodate up to 1,000 people to hold the fiesta, Deuel said.
The annual Casper College and ARTCORE Literary Conference has been postponed from this fall to a to-be-announced date.
The Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company from Idaho had its show canceled in March but returns in March 2021, and the Eugene Ballet from Oregon recently moved its upcoming “Cinderella” performance from October to February. Music acts and writers have been substituted in the Music and Poetry series.
“That’s why it’s important for people to stay kind of in tune with what’s happening with our Facebook, and we’ll update our website,” Deuel said.
Precautions at Artcore shows include space for social distancing, and those working the ticket table wearing masks, Deuel said. Extra masks will be available if audience members want them.
The Music and Poetry series was moved this year from The Bourgeois Pig to the Downtown Grill and Venue to offer more space, Deuel said. Chairs are spaced for social distancing, and portable seating allows people to move chairs as needed.
The Bourgeois Pig continues to offer its beverages at the Downtown Grill and Venue before each session and at intermission. Venues for the Artcore season include The Lyric Downtown, which offers a cash bar.
Other venues will offer ample space for Artcore’s shows, which typically are on the smaller side, Deuel said. Soul Street Dance has been popular with local audiences and is set for April at Highland Park Community Church, for instance, where there are 1,750 seats.
“So people will be able to distance even with a popular group,” she said.
Summer series and new season
Artcore once again offers a variety of performers traveling to Casper, as well as those who’ve performed on local stages and went on to perform around the country and world. The season includes Artcore audience favorites and new faces.
“That’s part of our mission, to champion the locals and also to bring the people back, like with Likai He and the Gobles and different ones, and then to bring in the special more national acts, so the Johnny Cash Tribute and there’s George Winston, Riders in the Sky, and FACE Vocal Band is a new one that I think people will really enjoy,” Deuel said.
Artcore’s annual summer Music and Poetry series kicked off last month with its local and Wyoming talent. The series continues Monday evenings through the season’s final installment Aug. 17 to culminate in an open mic for writers.
Performers returning to their hometown this season include Patty and Dan Goble. The couple graduated from Casper College before she went on to perform in original Broadway companies and he played for over two decades with the New York Philharmonic.
Season highlights for internationally touring acts include FACE Vocal Band out of Colorado in October. After their Carnegie Hall performance was canceled in March, the group invited fans to record themselves singing along with them to “From Now On” from “The Greatest Showman” and created a compilation video that went viral, Deuel said.
Returning this season are countertenor Terry Barber and international competition-wining pianist Alina Kiryayeva, who gave an Artcore concert as a duo three years ago. Barber has sung with multiple Grammy-winning a capella group Chanticleer and recorded for stars including Madonna. Another duo, KOLARS, is slated for October and is described on the website as “a hybrid of modern technology and raw rock and roll singer.” The percussionist dances with tap shoes on the face of a bass drum, Deuel said.
“So it’s a pretty extraordinary and unusual act,” Deuel said.
The James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash next month is another touring act eager to perform Deuel said.
“But they are thrilled that we’re still planning to have them because a lot of other states have canceled,” Deuel said. “So we’re hoping that will be able to still go through.”
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner
