Audience returns to Stage III for first opening night in six months

Even through precautions that have become part of life, this production didn’t feel different for Kontour by the time they finished rehearsals.

“But it is great to get back together and create art and hang out with friends and just be just be a part of the whole process, you know, getting to do what you love again,” he said.

Actors perform within a narrower area on stage to mark 6 feet from the front rows, though they are occasionally closer to audience members in some seats near the aisles.

“We get a little close from time to time because it is a very intimate theater space, and so that’s why we have the audience wearing masks at all times as well as the actors on stage,” Kontour said.

The actors auditioned and at first rehearsed in face masks, which muffled their voices, actor Jack Hemphill said. But he didn’t find that the face shields and other precautions impeded his performance.

The shields aren’t as effective as fabric masks but allows the audience to see and hear them with some level of protection, Kontour said.

“After a while you don't even know they're there, even as the actor,” he said.

Ordiway noticed high energy and creativity from the cast through rehearsals.