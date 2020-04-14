You are the owner of this article.
Bishop Home features artifacts and stories on social media
Bishop Home features artifacts and stories on social media

The Historic Bishop Home’s house manager posts historical artifacts and stories at Bishop Home Museum - Cadoma Foundation on Facebook page. The manager highlights stories of the Bishop women and their contributions to the community. For more information, go to cadomafoundation.org or call 307-235-5277.

