Bishop Home features artifacts and stories on social media

The Historic Bishop Home’s house manager posts historical artifacts and stories at Bishop Home Museum - Cadoma Foundation on Facebook page. The manager highlights stories of the Bishop women and their contributions to the community. For more information, go to cadomafoundation.org or call 307-235-5277.
Elysia Conner
Star-Tribune reporter Elysia Conner covers arts, culture and the Casper community.
