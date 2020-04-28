Casper artists share the ways they've stayed creative during the coronavirus pandemic

Expressing

Saunders and his theater collaborators have found it tough to lose their outlet as performers. His company members are rehearsing through video conferencing.

“And I’m very fortunate that I have the visual arts as an outlet too,” he said. “So I’ve created an art piece. It kind of summed up the way I felt about it, and that really helped me.”

Earlier this month he shared “Two Years of Isolation,” a new piece inspired by the realization that social distancing measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 would be much longer than two weeks.

“And it was like, this is already going to change the world so much, but what if it goes on for two years?” he said. “How long can people take it? How long before the breakdown?”

The piece also comes from noticing the way everyone looks at one another at the grocery store or gas pumps.

“So the possibility of it dragging out over several years, and then just the idea that even when this does finally end, I think things are socially going to be different,” he said. “I think we’re going to be afraid of that human contact. It’s just conditioned response. And the longer it goes on, the worse it is going to get.”