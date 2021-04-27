Casper Arts Calendar

CNFR, Ford Wyoming Center, June 13 to 19. Season tickets now on sale; individual performance tickets on sale May 3 at FordWyomingCenter.com.

Art on the Go, informal pop-up art shows by local artists. Will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. Shows are provided to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. Info or to schedule a show, contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.

Casper Museums

The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Guests are required to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing. For current news and conditions, call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.