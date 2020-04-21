Casper College dance students continue learning remotely despite limitations

With limited space and the online format, she can no longer focus a class period on building aerobic strength by moving through combinations more quickly, for instance. One reason classes normally meet for certain amounts of time and frequency is for strength and conditioning as well as for students to learn to build the physical and mental stamina dance requires. There can be no big jumps or turn combinations across the floor now with limited spaces.

“One of the things that the students are losing right now is their stamina, because there's no way for us to really keep it going because they're not taking continual class for two hours,” she said. “You know, in a two-hour class, they might be getting a third of the material that they normally would get in that class.”

Some students are working diligently despite the struggle, while some are taking advantage of the situation by texting one another, showing up in inappropriate attire and other etiquette issues that wouldn't happen in a regular class, Youmans-Jones said.

“There's just all these little things that are just changing the dynamics of the class," she said.