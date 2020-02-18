Casper College Humanities Festival this week

The 35th Annual Casper College Humanities Festival and Demorest Lecture explores the topics of this year’s theme, “ Mystery, Mayhem, and Madness.”

The festival this week includes panels, and lectures and a family afternoon at the Natrona County Library. Presenting this year’s Demorest Lecture is Arielle Zibrak, assistant professor of English, director of English honors and affiliated assistant professor of gender and women’s studies at the University of Wyoming. Her talk, “Believing Women: Madness and Misogyny in American Fiction” is 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Wheeler Concert Hall.

Where: Casper College, The Nicolaysen Art Museum at 400 E. Collins Drive and the Natrona County Library at 307 E. Second St.

When: Through Saturday

Tickets & info: Free and open to the public with the exception of the Thursday “The Yellow Wallpaper” performance with tickets $12, $10 for students available at caspercollegearts.cc. A full schedule is available at caspercollege.edu/events/humanities-festival/schedule.

