Casper College students bring sculptures to life

The college art student stood at the front of a dimly lit classroom with her skin painted from her hands to her chin. Blue on one side and red with flame-like designs on the other met in the center. The sequins on her black dress matched on either side.
Skylar Holmquist lit a small jar candle with a match, lifted the flame and blew it out as she timed her movements with music. She placed the candle in a glass dish full of ice. Her classmates watched her repeat the process with six candles in three containers during her final project, titled “Fire and Ice,” Dec. 11 for the sculpture I class at Casper College.
The final called for students to create a brief performance that involves an object they’ve created, instructor Carli Holcomb said. Some students like Holmquist performed live, while others presented videos of their performances in locations that add context to their pieces.
“So we were thinking about it in terms of making something three-dimensional that can then be activated by the body,” Holcomb said. “So the performance is actually the interaction with the object.”
She’s encouraged students throughout the semester to think about art as “a journey of self,” she said, and some deeply delve into their own history, narratives and how they see themselves in the world.
The final builds on previous projects, which looked at three-dimensional art through different lenses — this time through the lens of performance art.
“So it’s just a way to get them to conceptually engage with their work as much as they are technically engaging,” Holcomb said. “So it’s balancing both the thinking about artwork as well as the making of artwork.”
Body-activated art
Holmquist’s “Fire and Ice” represents bipolar disorder, she told the class during the discussion and critique afterward.
“And one of the ways it’s always described: You have those two personalities, kind of like fire and ice, being kept in one being,” she said. “So I kind of wanted to play on that with how you can keep them together and at bay.”
She used the paint on her skin, the dress she decorated and herself as parts of her piece to create a sculpture activated by a human body in her approach, which she described as “body as site.”
“My body was activating the paint; my body was activating the dress,” she said. “So it was being used in the real world.”
Other students took different approaches. Isaiah Findley rode to the front of the class on a skateboard with the bottom thickly covered in a pattern of toothpicks. He stepped into disposable coveralls he’d spray-painted red, yellow, green and black to introduce his piece, “Tradition.”
He placed a mascot-like mask made of toothpicks over his head to transform into what his classmates would later describe as a new species, creature or type of being. Then he took off the suit and joined the rest of the class to watch the video he’d created with his own music. His character appeared on screen trying to skateboard in a snowy park scene.
The instructor commented that he’d built with each project up to the final with his semester-long exploration of toothpicks as a sculpting material. She asked if he had a favorite approach.
He most liked mixing various art media with toothpicks in different projects.
“And keeping experimenting with it has really gotten me more interested in doing it each time,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Payton Westbrook asked her classmates to bring their chairs around her but to sit on the floor for the start of her piece, “Concrete.” She taped a poster with photographs of herself at ages 2, 5, 10 and 15 on the wall behind her.
She sat in the middle of their half-circle and began to finger paint. When she stood, the classmates sat in their chairs as Westbrook instructed. She clipped the fresh finger painting below a photograph of herself painting with her hands at age 2. She sat at a table to create drawings in colored pencil representing her art at age 5 and then 10, clipping each on the poster before she last attached a photograph of an award-winning drawing she’d created in high school. She finished her performance by signing her college color theory final.
The class discussed how including them in her project helped take them on her artistic journey through her life up to the present.
“So art’s always been like an anchor,” Westbrook told them. “No matter what my interests are and how I do it changes, it’s always there no matter what. It’s just about how I’ve grown as an artist.”
Gathering her classmates on the floor was a last-minute decision.
“It’s an intimate story,” she said, “So I figured getting everybody involved would make it a little more intimate.”
Depth through performance
Holcomb knows most of her class probably won’t go on to pursue performance art. Yet they can bring themselves into other types of art, like painting, drawing or graphic design, she told them after their presentations.
“But I do want you guys to consider what it adds to a piece when you do kind of put your body on the line, when you allow yourself to be vulnerable,” she said. “I mean, there’s something about standing in front of an audience performing with your own self that is truly, truly vulnerable, and I think it kind of added a lot of depth to your guys’ pieces.”
Findley combined various sides of himself in his project featuring his own traditions. He included his turntable scratchings because he’s involved in hip-hop music and featured skateboarding because it has always been part of his life, he told the class after his video. The colors of his coveralls remind him of home at his parent’s farm near Casper, and the mask represents his thoughts.
“They kind of go crazy in different ways, so it’s kind of like explosive,” he said, “but it’ll all come together.”
Westbrook struggled for a long time to come up with an idea for the project, she said. Holcomb had suggested the students look at what they’re “authentically obsessed with,” she said.
For her, painting has been part of her life since the beginning. Using performance in art was a completely new experience, though.
“It’s a feeling like way out of my comfort zone,” Westbrook said, “so it definitely made me look at art a little different.”
Holcomb saves the performance piece for the end of the semester.
“Because by that point, we’ve all kind of grown with our relationships to each other,” she said. “So we’ve gotten to know each other, we’ve had the opportunity to critique each other’s work, and I think that kind of takes a little of the edge of vulnerability away.”
The small class size and projects helped the class get to know one another, Holmquist said.
“I would say that it did help us kind of create a community,” she said. “The classroom climate was very close-knit, I would say.”
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner