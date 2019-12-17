Casper College students bring sculptures to life

“So it’s just a way to get them to conceptually engage with their work as much as they are technically engaging,” Holcomb said. “So it’s balancing both the thinking about artwork as well as the making of artwork.”

Body-activated art

Holmquist’s “Fire and Ice” represents bipolar disorder, she told the class during the discussion and critique afterward.

“And one of the ways it’s always described: You have those two personalities, kind of like fire and ice, being kept in one being,” she said. “So I kind of wanted to play on that with how you can keep them together and at bay.”

She used the paint on her skin, the dress she decorated and herself as parts of her piece to create a sculpture activated by a human body in her approach, which she described as “body as site.”

“My body was activating the paint; my body was activating the dress,” she said. “So it was being used in the real world.”

Other students took different approaches. Isaiah Findley rode to the front of the class on a skateboard with the bottom thickly covered in a pattern of toothpicks. He stepped into disposable coveralls he’d spray-painted red, yellow, green and black to introduce his piece, “Tradition.”