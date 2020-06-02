Casper Comic Con to return in July

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Casper Comic Con is slated return to the Casper Events Center with new dates set for July, according to a Tuesday Casper Events Center announcement.

The event will be held outside in four sessions to allow more attendees while maintaining the total permitted capacity as part of restrictions in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The venue plans additional steps for safety and social distancing, according to the press release.

Casper’s second annual comic con July 25-26 will feature vendors for fans to buy, sell and trade comic books, toys and pop culture memorabilia. A cosplay (costume) contest offers prizes for first, second and third places in the adult and child categories.