Casper Comic Con to return in July

The Casper Comic Con is slated return to the Casper Events Center with new dates set for July, according to a Tuesday Casper Events Center announcement.
The event will be held outside in four sessions to allow more attendees while maintaining the total permitted capacity as part of restrictions in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The venue plans additional steps for safety and social distancing, according to the press release.
Casper’s second annual comic con July 25-26 will feature vendors for fans to buy, sell and trade comic books, toys and pop culture memorabilia. A cosplay (costume) contest offers prizes for first, second and third places in the adult and child categories.
Three sessions will take place July 25, including two four-hour sessions during the day and an evening adult cosplay contest and entertainment session. The session on June 26 will feature the child’s cosplay contest for ages 14 and younger to begin at 3 p.m. Character and prop appearances may be announced closer to the event.
Tickets go on sale June 29 at sinclairtix.com. A very limited number of full weekend passes will be sold, and session tickets must be purchased for each separate session. Total tickets available will follow the state and county restrictions on outdoor events at the time. All attendees must purchase a ticket, including children, in order to ensure proper capacity levels.
Tickets prices and more details will be announced in the coming weeks. Updates on hours, vendors and more will be posted at caspereventscenter.com and the Casper Events Center Facebook page, and fans can find out more at the Casper Comic Con page and event on Facebook.
Those interested in being vendors may contact Clint at 913-961-4347 or email caspercon@yahoo.com. For sponsorship opportunities, call 307-235-8443.
