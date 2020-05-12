Casper jewelry artist Hawkinson elevates adornment to art

The past year has been one of milestones in her art, with moments of disappointment as well as breakthrough and accomplishment, Hawkinson said. She took a workshop this year with her favorite jewelry artist of all time, Andy Cooperman, and learned techniques she didn’t know were possible.

Sometimes a new experiment or technique works, and pieces come together as if on their own, and other times she’s had to start over. But as she always tells her children, you learn more from your mistakes than successes. Through moments of struggle and doubt, she strives to keep working and learning, she said.

“And, you know, some of the disappointments come with things like the COVID crisis, where you plan for a year and then, you know, life hits,” she said.

The “Flying Frippery” show date neared amid uncertainty, and an opening reception wasn’t possible. That’s why she made the online catalog for people to see the show virtually. It’s a time when everyone’s lives have been flipped upside down, she said.

“But art is really important to kind of keep your morale up and to help you fight through those days where you don’t know what’s coming next,” Hawkinson said. “And I think art gives us kind of a break to take a minute for ourselves and to not take things too seriously all the time. And that’s pretty much what this show was about, is really about fun; and it’s about being free and kind of fighting those misconceptions of what people think, whether it’s jewelry or whatever. It’s just an expression of who we are.”

