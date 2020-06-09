Casper museums and arts venues begin to reopen

“We’re lucky in that our classes are always 15 or less,” Ruble said. “So we design our programs to be a lot smaller, so that we can give more time to participants.”

The main difference is participants are required to wear masks, and the museum is disinfected between classes and patrons. The museum requires visitors and staff to wear mask and restricts gatherings of more than 25 in line with county health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Ruble said.

The museum replaced its aging windows and replaced one with a gallery wall. None of the galleries now allow natural light, which can damage art, and the changes are more energy efficient. The museum had to cancel its 15th annual Nic Fest, but the spruce-up is a way to welcome people back, Ruble said.

“For a lot of people, art is a good distraction from everything that’s been going on,” Ruble said. “So I hope people will come out and experience what we have, because we really have some fabulous art up and some great things for people to experience.”