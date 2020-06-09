Casper museums and arts venues begin to reopen

Galleries closed for more than two months are reopening their doors this summer as state restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus have been eased. Visitors to Casper art venues and museums will find precautions like more disinfecting, limits of up to 25 people, hand sanitizer stations and requests to wear masks.
Several Casper art venues and museums have and continue to offer online exhibitions, classes and activities during the closures, including the Nicolaysen Art Museum.
“We’ve gotten great stuff up online and we’ve been doing things as much as we can virtually,” Nicolaysen Art Museum executive director Ann Ruble said. “But, you know, art needs to be experienced.”
‘Excited to be open’
The Nicolaysen Art Museum opens Thursday with new shows of the museum’s “Year of the Woman“ celebration of 150 years of women’s suffrage. The work of Betsy Bower, a Metalwork artist from Casper, is on display in the main gallery, and other new shows include Lander artist Cristin Zimmer and Tara Banks of Montana.
The museum’s summer camps for children ages 7-15 start June 15, and the Nicolaysen’s classes for veterans and other and therapeutic programs also have resumed. The classes are open to 15 people, which normally is what the museum typically hosts per class, Ruble said.
“We’re lucky in that our classes are always 15 or less,” Ruble said. “So we design our programs to be a lot smaller, so that we can give more time to participants.”
The main difference is participants are required to wear masks, and the museum is disinfected between classes and patrons. The museum requires visitors and staff to wear mask and restricts gatherings of more than 25 in line with county health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Ruble said.
The museum replaced its aging windows and replaced one with a gallery wall. None of the galleries now allow natural light, which can damage art, and the changes are more energy efficient. The museum had to cancel its 15th annual Nic Fest, but the spruce-up is a way to welcome people back, Ruble said.
“For a lot of people, art is a good distraction from everything that’s been going on,” Ruble said. “So I hope people will come out and experience what we have, because we really have some fabulous art up and some great things for people to experience.”
More information about the museum is available at thenic.org and on its Facebook page.
Casper College’s Tate Geological Museum and Werner Wildlife Museum have reopened with limited hours to allow extra time for cleaning, according to the Tate website, which also lists other precautions.
Visitors are asked to wear masks, sanitize their hands at stations in the museums and not to arrive in groups larger than eight, Casper College director of museums Patti Wood Finkle said. No more than 25 are allowed in the Werner building or Tate gallery, following state requirements, she said. Play areas and other hands-on areas are closed. One new interactive opportunity is a chance for visitors to give feedback on sample labels at the Werner to help staff choose labeling for a planned upgrade.
“We’re just excited to be open and hope that the public will come and visit us,” Wood Finkle said. More information is available at caspercollege.edu/tate-geological-museum and caspercollege.edu/werner-wildlife-museum or the Werner and Tate museum’s Facebook pages.
Reopenings and restrictions
The Historic Bishop Home, which survived the 1918 flu pandemic with an 11-member pioneer family, offers tours and new exhibit “Ten decades of Hats,” according to a press release from the house museum. The museum is observing basic safety protocol from the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. Guests are asked to wear masks as well as provided shoe protectors. Find out more at cadomafoundation.org or 307-235-5277.
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum reopened this month with restrictions including limited hours and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon reserved for higher-risk visitors, according to an announcement on the museum’s Facebook page.
Fort Caspar Museum began a phased reopening of the museum and fort Monday with some restrictions, changed opening hours and is now open 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays only to high-risk visitors. Tours and in-person programs are on hold, but the museum teamed with the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center continue a monthly online history programs for families.
The museum’s precautions include staff wearing face coverings and encouraging visitors to in the museum as well. Visitors also are asked to remain six feet from other people and groups, and the museum has added signs to encourage one-way traffic through galleries. Other changes include sanitizing stations, regular disinfecting and groups are limited to 25. More information is available at the fortcasparwyoming.com.
Casper arts hub Art 321 reopened last week with new shows “Holly Bryson & Friends” and Lynette Fransen’s solo “Variety is the Spice of Life” in the gallery. Some group sessions have resumed, including a ceramics group, an acrylic painting group and a watercolor group, executive director Tyler Cessor said. Bryson’s workshop was postponed to July 30 and Aug. 1, and all workshops are now pay-what-you-can in response to community feedback. This year’s annual Wyoming Clay Festival is canceled, but Clay Arts Vegas also offers weekly online classes in hand building with part of the $12 cost going to Art 321.
Art 321 asks people to wear masks when they come in, and other precautions include widened spaces and seats farther apart in group areas, Cessor said.
The venue reopened quietly, but it still felt like a celebration, he said. During the closure, Art 321 began an artist relief fund for artists struggling during the closures.
“So that was something,” Cessor said. “But it’s not the same as showcasing work, selling work, you know, supporting people learning to create.”
More about Art 321 is available at art321.org and “ART 321—Casper Artists’ Guild“ on Facebook.
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner
