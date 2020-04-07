Casper native accepted to Juilliard to continue dance training

Kannen Glanz was in his bedroom in Casper when the call came from an area code in New York City nearly three weeks after he auditioned for The Juilliard School.
The Casper native is a high school senior at Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Massachusetts, and Julliard has long been his dream college.
He ran downstairs and called out to his parents when the call came at 2:10 p.m. March 23, he said. The number wasn’t from the same city area code as Juilliard, but it was the director of admissions on the line. Glanz knew those accepted would receive a call and anticipated what the director was about to say even before he told Glanz he'd been accepted. He plans to begin a bachelor of fine arts degree in dance this fall at The Juilliard School.
He screamed, fell on the floor and even cried while he talked to the admissions director.
“It was it was incredibly surreal,” Glanz said. “I definitely will remember it for the rest of my life.”
A dream becomes possible
Glanz started tumbling at about six months old in parent-child classes at Rising Star Tumbling & Dance Studio, where his sister took dance classes. Seeing her dance sparked his interest, and he started dance classes there at about age 5.
He loved dance from the start and always dreamed about becoming a professional dancer. The art form always gives him something to strive toward, and it opens doors to look inside himself to see how he can express himself freely without words, he said.
“I mean, that's kind of the basic phrase that all dancers say, but it's really so true,” he said. “I'm able to either share my experiences, tell different stories, you know, make the audience feel something without even having to say a word.”
The instructors saw much potential in Glanz from the beginning, and eventually ballet teacher Rebecca Hebert recommended he continue at a performing arts high school, Rising Star owner and creative director Dodie Hunter-Eskew recalled.
“You could just see the passion in it, in how he loved to dance,” she said.
He attended Centennial Middle School and was accepted at Walnut Hill as a freshman with a scholarship that covered 90 percent of his schooling. Now, he’s been accepted to the most prestigious dance college in the U.S., Hunter-Eskew said.
Glanz knew by age 12 that dance was what he wanted to do. But it wasn’t until he headed to the boarding school that attaining the dream finally seemed possible, he said. The program includes conservatory dance training and rigorous academic classes.
He doesn’t come from a rich family. His father works two part-time jobs in addition to his main job to help cover his son’s dance training. One of those jobs is at the Rising Star.
Hunter-Eskew at one point told his parents they’d love to have Glanz on the studio’s competitive team, she recalled. It would have been a financial struggle with Glanz’ his older sister already in the dance company at the same time, said his father, Justin.
Hunter-Eskew offered a cleaning and maintenance position at the studio so the family could manage the additional costs of more classes and fees for costumes and competitions.
Justin took the job about a year later. Glanz had enjoyed most of the sports they’d tried him in, but it became clear dance was his passion, he said.
“I just always wanted him to be a good person first and a good athlete too, as well, just like any father,” he said. “It's just that, you know, his sport is dance instead of football.”
Glanz took more classes in various dance genres at the studio and did well on the competitive team, Hunter-Eskew said.
The parents sacrificed and supported their kids, Hunter-Eskew said. She was always touched seeing his father, who played four sports in high school, helping his son stretch backstage and often taking him to competitions.
Glanz worked too to help cover his training. His jobs at Eggington’s restaurant and as the Casper Horseheads' mascot each paid for a summer program. He has a work study job at the fitness center at Walnut Hill and plans to look into work study at Juilliard, he said.
“There's no words to describe how much they've done for me in terms of dance,” Glanz said about his parents. “And the fact that they both have seen my passion and dedication to it and stuck with it is just so fulfilling to me.”
‘I was ready’
Glanz arrived at Julliard last month to audition among 47 dancers. A total of 407 auditioned this year in other regional auditions around the country, and the class set to begin this fall numbers 25, he said.
He’d successfully auditioned his junior year for a summer program at Julliard, so he was familiar with the campus and some of the faculty at the audition. But the audition for the college program would be much more intense, with five cut rounds testing different facets of dance.
The day began with a 1 1/2 hour ballet class for the first round. The admissions director called Glanz’s number among only eight dancers chosen to move on to the second round.
“And I was very relieved,” he said. “My stomach was hurting the entire time, and then it stopped hurting. And I was like, ‘OK, just got to focus, get ready for the second round.’”
Next was a modern dance round followed by a solo performance. Six dancers moved on to the choreography/coaching round, which tested their ability to quickly learn a 30-second dance piece and perform it for the faculty.
The admissions director returned again to tell the remaining six they’d moved on to the final round, an interview where each talked with a faculty member.
The six were handed a letter informing them they were fit for the program and they’d hear from the school in a couple of weeks after faculty made their final decisions.
This year, the notifications came earlier than the usual early April date. Still, it was a tough waiting period, Glanz said. But he knew he’d performed his best.
“I felt that I was ready,” he said. “Everything I'd put into for so long had been put out into this day.”
Looking forward and giving back
Glanz during school breaks often returns to Rising Star to lead classes, practice and join classes. He’s choreographed some pieces for the team’s competitions as well, Hunter-Eskew said.
He returned for spring break and now is continuing his classes remotely while his school remains closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rising Star also is closed, so Glanz has given some livestream classes this time.
“I always believe in giving back, of course,” he said. “And I'm super appreciative of everything Rising Star has done for me. They prepared me for Walnut Hill and even prepared me for getting into Juilliard.”
He brings back what he’s learned through his training at school and summer programs so others can learn more about the art form. He hopes to inspire them and help create a great generation of dancers, he said.
Glanz always worked hard at his art and spent as much time as he could at the studio, Hunter-Eskew said. Any time there was a room available, he’d be in there dancing.
“For him, dance is his passion,” she said, “but he also knows it’s a way that he can reach out and help some others and be a leader in other models too.”
At school, he’s dorm president, student body vice president and dance department representative.
Glanz looks forward to delving into every minute detail of dance at Juilliard.
“And that's what I love about Juilliard is that they're trying to expose you to everything in the dance world,” he said, “So you have everything in your tool box to be successful.”
Glanz hopes after college to dance in a professional company. Dancers retire early because of the physical demands, and he plans to choreograph and teach later in his career after dance company life.
Dance always gives something to strive for through an entire career.
“Not only are you learning how to develop as an artist” he said, “but as a technicality, there's always something to work on.”
“You don't just learn and then be perfect at it, it takes until you're retired,” Glanz said. “You're learning until you retire. And I really like learning. So it's perfect.”
