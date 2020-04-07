Casper native accepted to Juilliard to continue dance training

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kannen Glanz was in his bedroom in Casper when the call came from an area code in New York City nearly three weeks after he auditioned for The Juilliard School.

The Casper native is a high school senior at Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Massachusetts, and Julliard has long been his dream college.

He ran downstairs and called out to his parents when the call came at 2:10 p.m. March 23, he said. The number wasn’t from the same city area code as Juilliard, but it was the director of admissions on the line. Glanz knew those accepted would receive a call and anticipated what the director was about to say even before he told Glanz he'd been accepted. He plans to begin a bachelor of fine arts degree in dance this fall at The Juilliard School.

He screamed, fell on the floor and even cried while he talked to the admissions director.

“It was it was incredibly surreal,” Glanz said. “I definitely will remember it for the rest of my life.”

A dream becomes possible

Glanz started tumbling at about six months old in parent-child classes at Rising Star Tumbling & Dance Studio, where his sister took dance classes. Seeing her dance sparked his interest, and he started dance classes there at about age 5.