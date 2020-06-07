Casper Pride celebration features drive-up festivity and virtual documentary premiere

The department will pass out goody bags, and the first 60 cars will receive “porch Pride kits” from United Way of Natrona County with decorations and other supplies to help people create their own Pride celebrations at home.

Participants are invited to decorate their cars however they see fit for a chance to win a large giveaway basket for the best-decorated car, Pollock said. The Health Department will provide free HIV testing as it has in previous years during PRIDE in the Park.

Casper Pride, which spearheads Casper Pride Weekend, is considering National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11 for the postponed festival, Pollock said. In the meantime, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department approached the nonprofit about a drive-thru event, and many people pitched in to make it happen.

“So it looks different this year” Pollock said. “But I hope to see the same faces and new faces, and I hope that everyone still goes out and comes down to see us.”

‘Invisible Wyoming’