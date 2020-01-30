You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Casper Theater Company stages top murder mystery writer's play
View Comments

Casper Theater Company stages top murder mystery writer's play

{{featured_button_text}}

Casper Theater Company’s latest production presents the “best of the best” in creative murder mystery writing with British playwright Frederick Knott’s “Dial M for Murder.”

The plot follows retired professional tennis player Tony Wendice who married for money and plans his wife’s murder and a brilliant alibi. Most of it backfires, as the plot twists and turns.

Alfred Hitchcock in 1954 produced the film to rave reviews after the stage play premiered on BBC television.

Where: Casper Theater Company, 735 CY Ave.

When: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Feb. 7-8, 14-15 and 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and 16

Tickets & info: Tickets can be purchased at caspertheatercompany.net, the Casper Senior Center,1841 E. Second St. or at the door 30 minutes before curtain. For more information, call 307-267-7243.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News