Casper Theater Company stages top murder mystery writer's play

Casper Theater Company’s latest production presents the “best of the best” in creative murder mystery writing with British playwright Frederick Knott’s “Dial M for Murder.”

The plot follows retired professional tennis player Tony Wendice who married for money and plans his wife’s murder and a brilliant alibi. Most of it backfires, as the plot twists and turns.

Alfred Hitchcock in 1954 produced the film to rave reviews after the stage play premiered on BBC television.

Where: Casper Theater Company, 735 CY Ave.

When: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Feb. 7-8, 14-15 and 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and 16

Tickets & info: Tickets can be purchased at caspertheatercompany.net, the Casper Senior Center,1841 E. Second St. or at the door 30 minutes before curtain. For more information, call 307-267-7243.

