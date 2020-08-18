Casper theater group's 'Oedipus Tyrannos' production ties Greek tragedy to today

Conte ties all his shows back to what’s going on in the world today; to him theater is most meaningful when it’s a direct response.

“And I didn’t really want to make this so much about the virus as I wanted to make it about personal choice and the nature of free will and the problem of fate and destiny, which is what was originally explored in this play when it was written for, you know, in 425 B.C.,” he said. “And I think those ideas are those universal concepts continue to remain important today, as each of us has to come to terms with the kind of personal choices we’re going to make at this time, just as Oedipus has to make certain choices in response to what he knows to be or what he thinks to be fate.”

The gods in the plot have sent a plague to punish the Thebans for failing to figure out who killed Laius. The choral odes are their response to events in the play as Oedipus tries to figure out who killed Laius and ultimately who he is himself, Conte said.

The chorus representing the Thebans at times will do anything to avoid infection. By the end, they’re disgusted after they see what happens to Oedipus and realize that everything is a matter of fate.