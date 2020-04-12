Casperites use art to cope with isolation caused by coronavirus

The pandemic forced school closures at the time of semester when his students are amping up to do their best work. He strives to be creative with remote learning, and this generation is used to connecting with one another on their phones, he said. Still, film is about creating experiences together.

“It’s frustrating and anger inducing, and I think I've mourned a little bit because, well, it's just that that's an experience, that's an awesome thing,” he said. “I get to be there with them when they're doing those things.”

In some films he's rewatched like “Land of the Dead,” he sees similarities in what’s happening today and relevant metaphors.

“I think artists do that best, at showing us the mirror of ourselves, you know, make us think," he said. "And the virus is definitely doing that right now, that's for sure. I mean, it shows us what the best is of humanity and what the worst is.”

Filmmakers envision future possibilities, "because, I think, as filmmakers, we always ask ourselves, ‘What if?’ You know, ‘What if this were to happen?’” he said. “And that's exactly what ‘Contagion’ is. It's scary how close it is."

He believes thinking about bad things that could happen isn't necessarily a bad thing.