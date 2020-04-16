Chad Lore and sons plan 24-hour music marathon to help children's groups affected by coronavirus

Casper music staple Chad Lore and his sons plan to entertain from their home for 24 hours starting Saturday morning with their online Music Marathon 2020.
People can tune in on Lore’s Facebook page or YouTube channel (which will link from his Facebook) to see a variety of musical genres and instruments, some tap dance and even a tutorial on how to make a duct tape fanny pack.
Viewers may donate if they wish in the virtual tip jar for the Casper Children’s Chorale and Casper Children’s Theater, which have had to cancel fundraisers and major ticketed performances because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The goal is that we will never stop the rhythm for 24 hours,” Lore said. “I don’t know if it’s even possible. It was just a crazy idea.”
The Music Marathon 2020 is the kind of thing that happens when you listen to your teenagers, Lore said. He started an annual Good Friday Music Marathon to raise funds for local causes. He and guest musicians would perform in the 12-hour shows, but the event wasn’t possible this year.
So Lore and his sons, 15-year-old Luke and 12-year-old Sam, decided to offer a virtual version by themselves. The boys decided that only 12 hours would be “lame,” Lore explained. So it had to be 24 hours.
The three plan to play all kinds of music. They haven’t worked out all the plans yet, but Lore is thinking about features like a folk hour, a rock hour, a German hour and maybe a late-night, three-hour drum solo.
Full-time musician Lore is known for his one-man band shows and can play multiple instruments at once and even tap dance or ride a unicycle as he performs his tunes.
The boys also bring multiple talents. Luke plays piano and bass, and he’ll run the technical side of the show. Sam plays trumpet, drums, melodica and assorted other instruments and plans to lend his skills in creating duct tape clothing to the marathon. He’s also known for his ability to make a dolphin sound, and all three sing.
“So we’ll have little interesting things each hour,” Lore said.
The three have performed together around Wyoming and other states as The Lore Four Trio and sometimes call themselves Squirt Guns N’ Roses. His oldest, Elena, doesn’t perform with them but serves as band support.
Lore sang in the Casper Children’s Chorale starting its first year in 1979, and his three children followed in his footsteps. Sam will age out of the chorale this year. The boys instantly chose the group for the fundraiser when Lore asked them. The chorale canceled its spring fundraiser and annual Mother’s Day Concert. The family added the Casper Children’s Theater, which recently purchased a space to renovate and also has lost income from tuition and donations at now-canceled performances.
Children have been through a lot lately with things like not being able to see friends or participate in groups like the local children’s theater and chorale, Lore said.
“It’s kind of tough on the kids, and the parents sometimes forget that. I just thought it would be cool to do it for the kiddos.”
Lore plans to announce how to donate and hopes to generate funds for the groups, but he doesn’t want anyone to feel obligated to during these tough times.
“I just want them to enjoy the show and then if they do have a couple extra bucks to throw in for the tip jar, I’d just as soon send it to the kids of Casper.”
He hopes people will spread the word about the event.
“That’s the main thing, because a lot of people are home bored,” he said. “... And like I say, no one’s going to watch the whole thing. But if they would tune in for a few minutes, that would be cool. And then they can tune in anytime, so if it’s late at night or in the morning, they’ll be good to go.”
Lore earlier this month performed a live stream show from the Troopers Bingo Hall to raise awareness for Joshua’s Storehouse. He and his sons are planning some entertaining ideas for their online audience as they prepare for their marathon of music.
“The beat will never stop. I’ll just go from song to song and from instrument to instrument. And there’ll either be tap shoes going on or harmonica or a drum set.”
