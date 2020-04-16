Chad Lore and sons plan 24-hour music marathon to help children's groups affected by coronavirus

Children have been through a lot lately with things like not being able to see friends or participate in groups like the local children’s theater and chorale, Lore said.

“It’s kind of tough on the kids, and the parents sometimes forget that. I just thought it would be cool to do it for the kiddos.”

Lore plans to announce how to donate and hopes to generate funds for the groups, but he doesn’t want anyone to feel obligated to during these tough times.

“I just want them to enjoy the show and then if they do have a couple extra bucks to throw in for the tip jar, I’d just as soon send it to the kids of Casper.”

He hopes people will spread the word about the event.

“That’s the main thing, because a lot of people are home bored,” he said. “... And like I say, no one’s going to watch the whole thing. But if they would tune in for a few minutes, that would be cool. And then they can tune in anytime, so if it’s late at night or in the morning, they’ll be good to go.”