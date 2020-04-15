Cheyenne artist launches virtual and social distancing-friendly fundraising gallery

This show celebrating bonds between parents and children happens to dovetail well with the fundraiser for an organization that helps families in need, during a time when it’s especially crucial for people to band together and help one another, she said.

She and her husband are fortunate to still have their full-time jobs to support their two children, and parents with financial struggles have been on her mind, she said. So she decided to donate the proceeds from sales to Support Our Students.

“I just wanted to give back to an organization that helps specifically families with school-aged kiddos, make sure that they have everything they need during this time,” Hammock said.

Some originals have already sold, she said.

Hammock’s art has become more purposeful in the past month; it’s become even more important for her to create and share her work with others.

“It has always been my outlet,” she said. ”But I feel like so many you know, the viewers these days — whether it be fine art or movies, films, those types of things — I feel like people are really realizing the benefits of art for us as human beings, kind of as a distraction piece. And it’s something to enjoy during a period of, kind of darkness, I guess.”