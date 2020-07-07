Cheyenne East graduate wins contest with video about how virus changed her world

“This moment was the beginning of something that has changed our lives forever,” she says in the video.

The school’s media program team had won a regional award and planned to compete for national awards at the conference. They spent a few days in Washington and returned a few days early. She arrived back that weekend to empty grocery store shelves and news that school wouldn’t resume that Monday.

“Everything was so much different from when we had left because of how quickly everything had escalated,” she said. “So it didn’t really hit me until I got home how much different things were.”

Her mother in late March had COVID-19. Moser in her video describes placing food outside a bedroom door and talking with her mom only by video calling.

“Yeah it was pretty scary,” Moser said. “And it was weird having to be the one to take care of her instead of when she usually takes care of us. It's kind of like we switched roles.”

Fortunately, her mother recovered in eight days. Moser hopes the video reminds people that they’re vulnerable to the virus, and “that it should be taken seriously, and it’s not something that’s a joke,” she said.