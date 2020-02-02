Comedian Brian Regan makes stop in Casper

It’s different acting for a TV show, where everyone around you is supposed to be quiet during a scene. In stand-up, you want everyone to be loud and laughing, he said. It was hard to tell if he was doing it well at first, but he loves everything about it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He compared the way he feeds off crowd energy onstage to surfing.

“The bigger the wave, you have to negotiate the wave, and it's the same with an audiences' laughs. It's a fun thing to negotiate.”

Dues and balance

It was in college when Regan began to wonder if he could make a living by making people laugh, and he made it his quest.

“It was interesting for me, because I felt like it gave me some passion in life.”

He began his career in his early 20s at a comedy club, where he also worked as a busboy, cooked, cleaned and took reservations.

So he was taking the trash out to the dumpster behind the club when people heading to their cars after the show would recognize him.