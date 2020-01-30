Comedy opens at Stage III

The “Golden Girls” meets the “Odd Couple” in Stage III Theatre’s production of comedy “Ripcord” by David Lindsay-Abaire. Cantankerous Abby has no choice but to get rid of her “infuriatingly chipper” new roommate at Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, according to a Stage III press release.

“A seemingly harmless bet between the old women quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden.”

The show is for mature audiences and contains strong language.

Where: Stage III Community Theatre, 900 N. Center St.

When: 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays Feb. 7-23, and 2 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23

Tickets & info: $12, $10 for seniors and students at stageiiitheatre.org, The Cadillac Cowgirl or at the door starting one hour before the show. For more information, call 307 234-0946.

