Crimson Dawn Midsummer's Eve canceled

This year's Crimson Dawn Midsummer's Eve on Casper Mountain is canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. More than 700 visitors attend the annual celebration.

"The event cannot accommodate appropriate social distancing and safety measures for our guests in such large numbers," an announcement on the Natrona County website reads. "The Crimson Dawn Association believes that holding our beloved event is not worth the risk of even one person becoming seriously ill or losing their life."

The Crimson Dawn Association is working on a remote celebration with details to be announced.

The Crimson Dawn park and museum will be closed June 21. Crimson Dawn Park otherwise will be open to the public June 15 through Sept. 15, and the Crimson Dawn Museum will be open on weekends with access limited to four visitors at time.

For more information, email crimsondawnassociation@gmail.com or call board president Phil Pike at 307-267-4711.

