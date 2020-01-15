You are the owner of this article.
Dean Morgan Middle School stages 'Shrek The Musical Jr.'
Dean Morgan Middle School stages 'Shrek The Musical Jr.'

Dean Morgan Middle School stages musical comedy “Shrek The Musical Jr.,” a show adapted for students based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film and book by William Steig. The family-friendly show follows the ogre Shrek on his quest to save a princess from a dragon as he discovers an even bigger battle: how to believe in himself and open his heart to others.

Where: Dean Morgan Cafe, 1440 S. Elm St.

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 16-17

Tickets & info: Free and open to the public

