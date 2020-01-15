Dean Morgan Middle School stages 'Shrek The Musical Jr.'

Dean Morgan Middle School stages musical comedy “Shrek The Musical Jr.,” a show adapted for students based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film and book by William Steig. The family-friendly show follows the ogre Shrek on his quest to save a princess from a dragon as he discovers an even bigger battle: how to believe in himself and open his heart to others.
Where: Dean Morgan Cafe, 1440 S. Elm St.
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 16-17
Tickets & info: Free and open to the public
