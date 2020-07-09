'Flash Gordon' star Sam J. Jones to appear at Casper Comic Con

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Original “Flash Gordon” star Sam J. Jones is slated to make a special guest appearance at this year's Casper Comic Con on July 25-26 at the Casper Events Center, according to an announcement from the venue.

Jones served in the U.S. Marine Corps before his film and TV career, including his best-know title role in the 1980 "Flash Gordon" cult classic movie, according to his IMDB bio.

His acting career continued with mainly TV roles, and he made a cameo in the comedy film "Ted" in 2012. Jones also acted in the TV series "The Highwayman," which ran in the '80s.

The Casper Comic Con features vendors to buy, sell and trade comic books, toys and pop culture memorabilia as well as a cosplay (costume) contest. This year, the event will be held outdoors in multiple sessions as part of safety and social distancing measures put in place in light of the coronavirus pandemic.