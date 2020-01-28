'Hillbilly Silly Science Spectacular Comedy Show' brings 'explosive good time'

"Take a dash of science, a blob of humor, throw in a hillbilly, and what do you get? You get the explosive good time of the Hillbilly Silly Science Spectacular Comedy Show..." according to a WYO Theater press release.

"Using his high level of intellect and scientific training skills, watch as this back-woods boy demonstrates his entries for the next upcoming science fair at his local elementary school," where he's determined not to get beaten by the fourth graders again, according to press release. Crowds will laugh, learn a new meaning to the old term, “weird science.”