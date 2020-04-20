You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'HONK' A Happening by William Conte in downtown Casper
View Comments

'HONK' A Happening by William Conte in downtown Casper

{{featured_button_text}}

"HONK" A Happening by William Conte, begins 5 p.m. Thursday. In the event of severe weather, the event will be postponed to 5 p.m. Friday.

The event produced by the Theatre of the Poor invites people to arrive in vehicles at Metro in downtown Casper, tune the radio to 107.9 FM, roll down all windows and turn up the radio "to full blast" and depart "en masse from Metro to drive around Casper downtown area for 30 minutes with radios blaring and horns honking," according to a press release from Conte.

The event isn't a parade, and "Happeners" should drive wherever they want in the downtown area while carefully obeying speed limits, traffic lights and signs. 

"Vehicles can be decorated with messages (“Thank you Health Care Workers,” “Let My People Go,” “Free Wyoming,” etc.), also flags, banners, signs, streamers…," according to the press release.

The event is inspired by Allan Kaprow, the inventor of Happenings, Conte said in an email. 

 "I’m interested in the aural effect that will be created by the vehicles driving around at random with the same songs blasting, as well as random patterns of movement, all contributing to a celebratory space focused on process and doing rather than product… A True Happening as created by Allan Kaprow in the 1950s.," he said in the email. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News