How to enjoy Valentine's Day in Casper — with or without a date

Valentine's Day. Whether you love it, hate it or forgot to plan your date night, the Star-Tribune's guide to Valentine's Day brings you a dozen of Casper's most fun and creative ways to spend the holiday for couples, singles, friends or families.
Casper offers no shortage of outing ideas, and you don't even need a date for many of them. There are chances to meet people on the holiday or at a speed networking session the day before. Comedians and entertaining plays are a way to share a laugh with someone special or take your mind off all the hearts and flowers.
Those looking for something beyond a standard dinner date can find creative romance with dancing, painting or even screen printing shirts.
For more weekend date ideas, check out the Star-Tribune's Arts & Culture calendar. To submit an event, email features@trib.com.
Dinner with a laugh
Dinner and entertainment plans are taken care of with Occasions by Cory's "Dinner + a Laugh" featuring three comedians for an evening of laughter.
When & where: Doors at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., show at 7:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Occasions by Cory, 303 S. Wolcott St.
Tickets & info: $60-90 for limited spots at occasionsbycory.com/comedy-show. Find out more at the business' "Dinner + a Laugh" Facebook event page.
Theatric comedy
Stage III Community Theatre's current play, “Ripcord” is billed as the “Golden Girls” meets the “Odd Couple” and is recommended for mature audiences due to strong language.
When & where: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-22, and 2 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23 at Stage III Community Theatre, 900 N. Center St.
Tickets & info: $12, $10 for seniors and students at stageiiitheatre.org, The Cadillac Cowgirl or at the door starting one hour before the show. For more information, call 307-234-0946.
Murder Mystery on Stage
The plot of Casper Theater Company’s “Dial M for Murder” production follows retired professional tennis player Tony Wendice whose murder plot for his wife's money mostly backfires as the plot twists and turns.
When & where: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Casper Theater Company, 735 CY Ave.
Tickets & info: Tickets can be purchased at the Casper Senior Center, caspertheatercompany.net, 1841 E. Second St. or at the door 30 minutes before curtain. For more information, call 307-267-7243.
Valentine’s Day Singles Party
The Beacon Club offers a chance to meet other singles at its fun, no-pressure Valentine’s Day Singles Party. The club's happy hour is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. before the party.
When & where: 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Beacon Club, 4100 W. Yellowstone Highway, Mills
Tickets & info: Find out more that the "Valentine’s Day Singles Party" event page on Facebook.
Paint the town red, or any color you like
Paint & sip studio Artisan Alley's Valentine's Day Date Night class features drinks from Wyoming Bootlegger Liquor and chicken wings from I'Scream 4 Wings as participants each paint a picture they can take home. The studio promises: "Pink is not your thing!?! It's Valentine's Day! Paint it any color you like!"
When & where: 6 p.m. Friday at Artisan Alley, 731 E. Second St.
Tickets & info: $35 for limited seats by reservation at artisanalley307.com. Find out more at the "Valentine's Day Date Night" Facebook event page.
Casper's Speed Networking
The Casper Area Young Professionals offers Casper's Speed Networking for anyone interested in expanding their contacts.
You have free articles remaining.
"Have you always wanted to join one of those speed networking or speed dating events you have only seen in movies? This is your opportunity to join in on the fun and meet new people in the community you wouldn't otherwise have the opportunity to meet," according to the event page on Facebook.
When & where: 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday at The Gaslight Social, 314 W. Midwest Ave.
Tickets & info: Reservation required for limited spots and more information is available at Casper's Speed Networking on Facebook.
Sizzling Salsa
"Sizzling Salsa" features salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers Rebecca Hebert and Anthony Gamroth along with light hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar. No experience is needed. Singles and couples are equally welcome.
Where & when: 7 p.m. Friday at the Nicolaysen Art Museum, 400 E. Collins Drive
Tickets & info: $10 or $5 for museum members at the door. Find out more at 307-235-5247, info@thenic.org or the "Sizzling Salsa" event page on Facebook
Print your own T-shirts
Screen print your own shirt at Bighorn Design Studio's "Print it Yourself" event featuring hearts royalty playing card designs for couples or individuals. Attendees can bring their own T-shirts or buy one there. Cotton or cotton blends are recommended, and no jackets, button-ups or Polos.
When & where: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Bighorn Design Studio, 411 W. Yellowstone Highway
Tickets & info: $6, $10 for two for those who bring shirts or $13, $20 for two to buy shirts. Find out more at the "Print It Yourself- Valentines Day Event" on Facebook.
'BFF Night' at Pottery By You!
Pottery by You! offers a chance to get creative and celebrate friendship for pals, family and everyone with a dessert bar to sweeten the evening.
When & where: 6-9 p.m. Friday at Pottery By You, 1627 E. Second St.
Tickets & info: $8 a person for reservations. Find out more at the "BFF NIGHT at Pottery By You!" event page on Facebook
Galentine's and Valentine's day skating at David Street Station
David Street Station offers two themed nights of skating: the Galentine’s Skate on Thursday and the Glow Skate on Friday, which closes the downtown plaza's skating season.
The skate in honor of Galentine’s Day — a celebration of friendships — includes a coupon at the kiosk for a discount on Urban Bottle Wine and Spirits' Galentine’s Day wine tasting, draft beers and cocktails for ages 21 and older. On Valentine's Day, the rink will glow with soft, colorful lights perfect for a Valentine’s Day date or a family outing. The first 100 skaters will receive glow sticks to wear on the ice. Skaters who wear neon will receive $1 off on admission.
When & where: 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday at David Street Station, 200 S. David St.
Tickets & info: Admission is $5, $4 for kids and $2 for toddlers. Skates rentals are $3. Find out more at davidstreetstation.com
Valentine’s Skate at the Casper Ice Arena
Skate to romantic music and warm up with a hot beverage from the concession stand during the Valentine’s Skate at the Casper Ice Arena with a two-for-one deal.
When & where: 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Casper Ice Arena, 1801 E. Fourth St.
Tickets & info: Admission and skate rental for two is $7.75. Children 4 and younger skate free with a paid admission. Find out more at casperwy.gov or 235-8484.
Singing Valentines
If you can't be there in person or you just want to make someone's day, send a surprise singing valentine from the Oil City Slickers. Casper's a capella singing chorus founded in 1968 delivers barbershop style love songs in four-part harmony for Valentine's Day.
Info: Call 307-472-4722 or find out more at the group's "Singing Valentine 307-472-4722" Facebook event page.
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner