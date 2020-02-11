How to enjoy Valentine's Day in Casper — with or without a date

Valentine's Day. Whether you love it, hate it or forgot to plan your date night, the Star-Tribune's guide to Valentine's Day brings you a dozen of Casper's most fun and creative ways to spend the holiday for couples, singles, friends or families.

Casper offers no shortage of outing ideas, and you don't even need a date for many of them. There are chances to meet people on the holiday or at a speed networking session the day before. Comedians and entertaining plays are a way to share a laugh with someone special or take your mind off all the hearts and flowers.

Those looking for something beyond a standard dinner date can find creative romance with dancing, painting or even screen printing shirts.

Dinner with a laugh

Dinner and entertainment plans are taken care of with Occasions by Cory's "Dinner + a Laugh" featuring three comedians for an evening of laughter.

When & where: Doors at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., show at 7:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Occasions by Cory, 303 S. Wolcott St.