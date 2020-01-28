2020 is 'The Year of the Woman' at the Nicolaysen Art Museum

Cynthia Weed with "For Those of You Who Missed Your Last Connection" features her mixed media art known for “unexpected combinations of words, vintage photographs, and lost objects that tell a story in a defined space,” according to her artist’s statement. She invites viewers to ask: “Where has this been, who has held it, cherished it, lost it? And how did it get to me.”

Mary Jane Edwards’ "Before Forgotten" features three series: “Caged Memories,” “Homeland Security” and “In the Shadow.” Edwards has been the executive director of the Jentel Artist Residency for more than two decades following a career in academia, she said. She's a professor of art emerita at the University of Wyoming and a former department head, according to her bio.

Her show includes three-dimensional works and shadow boxes that show span from 2017 to new works completed this year and explore a variety including women's rights, immigration, mortality and ideas about home, security and safety. Her most recent works incorporate photographs and are about contrast, she said. She likes to create punchlines in her work — that twist of the unexpected.