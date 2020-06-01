You are the owner of this article.
Longmire Days canceled over coronavirus concerns
Longmire Days

Tamara Garrison, of Cheyenne, poses for a photo in 2016 during Longmire Days in Buffalo with actor Adam Bartley, who portrays Deputy Ferguson in the “Longmire” TV show. Robert Taylor, right, who portrays Sheriff Longmire, signs autographs. This year's festival has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 Elysia Conner, Star-Tribune

This year's Longmire Days is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual celebration in Buffalo of Wyoming author Craig Johnson's "Longmire" series and the TV show based on the books had been tentatively postponed from July to August before the Longmire Foundation on Monday announced the cancellation. 

"It is with deep sadness that the Longmire Foundation has decided that we must cancel Longmire Days in-person events planned for August 2020," a news release said. "The safety of everyone, as always, is foremost in our minds and we feel that the risk to the fans, actors, and our community is just too great."

Organizers plan to announce details for alternate events, like virtual offerings and "Longmire" community watch parties, tentatively set for Aug. 13-16. Find out more at longmiredays.com and Longmire Days on Facebook. 

