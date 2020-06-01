Longmire Days canceled over coronavirus concerns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This year's Longmire Days is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual celebration in Buffalo of Wyoming author Craig Johnson's "Longmire" series and the TV show based on the books had been tentatively postponed from July to August before the Longmire Foundation on Monday announced the cancellation.

"It is with deep sadness that the Longmire Foundation has decided that we must cancel Longmire Days in-person events planned for August 2020," a news release said. "The safety of everyone, as always, is foremost in our minds and we feel that the risk to the fans, actors, and our community is just too great."

Organizers plan to announce details for alternate events, like virtual offerings and "Longmire" community watch parties, tentatively set for Aug. 13-16. Find out more at longmiredays.com and Longmire Days on Facebook.

