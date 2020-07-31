Longmire Days goes virtual for 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Longmire Days will go virtual this year.

The Virtual Longmire Days from Aug. 13-16 will feature Q&A sessions and readings by "Longmire" actors from series author Craig Johnson's upcoming book "The Next to the Last Stand."

Participating actors include Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips, Louanne Stephens, Zahn McClarnon, John Bishop, Bailey Chase, Cassidy Freeman, Jeffrey De Serrano and A Martinez, according to a Longmire Foundation announcement. George Guidall will read a new Longmire short story.

The ninth annual Longmire Days' other virtual events include a musical performance by John Bishop, an online auction of Longmire items including pieces from the Netflix series set, raffles and more.