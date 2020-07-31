Longmire Days goes virtual for 2020

Longmire Days will go virtual this year.
The Virtual Longmire Days from Aug. 13-16 will feature Q&A sessions and readings by "Longmire" actors from series author Craig Johnson's upcoming book "The Next to the Last Stand."
Participating actors include Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips, Louanne Stephens, Zahn McClarnon, John Bishop, Bailey Chase, Cassidy Freeman, Jeffrey De Serrano and A Martinez, according to a Longmire Foundation announcement. George Guidall will read a new Longmire short story.
The ninth annual Longmire Days' other virtual events include a musical performance by John Bishop, an online auction of Longmire items including pieces from the Netflix series set, raffles and more.
Tickets for the events will be available Wednesday, and more information and a complete schedule will be posted at longmiredays.com in the coming days. Watch for email alerts and social media posts on the Longmire Days Facebook page for information, including opportunities to have your question in a Q&A session. The schedule is subject to change.
The Virtual Longmire Days replaces the annual celebration in Buffalo canceled earlier this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Net proceeds will be donated to national charity K9s for Warriors local charity St. Francis Animal Shelter.
