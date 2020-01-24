Madcap Schism shows off Wyoming artists with a virtual concert

She estimated an average of 300-500 people tuned in for each act in the previous shows, and views accumulated afterwards. Between all the streams during the last Madcap Schism in November, she tallied more than 10,000 views.

The purpose of Madcap Schism is to emphasize Wyoming talent.

“That’s the biggest part of it is just, I want people to know that there’s more to Wyoming than cowboys and horses,” she said.

Taylor plans to create pour paintings in his contribution to the show. He hopes to play music from his band in the background as he works. He participated in the last Madcap Schism with his band, Hated, and this time will stream his visual art while he's in Colorado to record their upcoming CD.

He estimated the band’s livestream in the last Madcap Schism quickly collected close to 1,000 views and gained the band some more followers, he said. This time, the event will help give exposure to his art clothing line called The Creeps.