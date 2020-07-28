Meditations on thresholds: Casper artist Carli Holcomb displays work downtown

She created most of the pieces for her latest show in the spring and summer amid the isolation of the pandemic, which felt like a boundary in a sense, she explained. The art has a lot to do with wanderlust.

“I was really thinking about that idea of separation and thinking more about the poetic memories of traveling and actually getting to see new things, and that sort of feeling of awe when you are experiencing something new,” she said.

‘By the Light of the Moon’

Holcomb spent about a month exploring the Canadian Rockies with her best friend. But when one lives in a truck with another person for a month, they need to take some time for themselves, too.

“My ritual was always to kind of sit by the lake shore and watch the moon rise,” she said, “And I just fell so in love with that kind of slow pace of life and life on the road.”

Crossing a boundary or a threshold has long held spiritual meaning for the artist.

“And that’s what really inspired thinking about this exhibition, is just that relationship between the water and the shorelines, and just edge lines in particular, even watching the moon come up above a horizon, that was crossing a threshold,” she said.