You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Monster trucks roll back into Casper
View Comments

Monster trucks roll back into Casper

{{featured_button_text}}

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour returns with Bigfoot and several more of the nation’s top monster trucks, including monster-sized dump truck Dirt Crew and Quad Chaos, the world’s biggest ATV. The show includes a surprise act and freestyle motocross. The lineup is subject to change.

The Pit Party 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday offers a chance for autographs and to touch the trucks. A pass is $5 at purchasing points or free at Foss Motors. Fans must have a pit pass and event ticket to enter.

Where: Casper Events Center, 1 Events Drive

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Tickets & info: $23-$40 at sinclairtix.com, 800-442-2256, the SinclairTix Box Office and statewide SinclairTix outlets. Discounted family four-packs are available through Friday.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News