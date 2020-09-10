Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker: Christmas Stream brings virtual show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker: Christmas Stream set for Dec. 19 offers a chance for audiences to see the full Nutcracker performance as captured on stage with an up-close look behind the scenes from their own homes through the virtual event.

"Take a trip backstage with the cameras for a look at how the magic is made," according to the Casper Events Center website. "Hear it first-hand from world-class artists, designers, and the creators of this cherished production."

A link to watch the show will be sent to customers who purchase tickets. A virtual meet and greet option is available, and merchandise add-ons include a Nutcracker doll and ornament to be shipped to the address entered at purchase.

The meet and greet via Zoom features a Moscow Ballet artist who will answer questions through the chat function.

Tickets are $24.99 to see the live stream, $39.99 to add the meet and greet and $69.99 for meet and greet plus a Nutcracker doll. Customers may add a nutcracker doll for $39.99, and the ornament doll is $25. Find out more at caspereventscenter.com and nutcracker.com.

