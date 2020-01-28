National Geographic Live's 'Spinosaurus: Lost Giant Of The Cretaceous'

National Geographic Live brings paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim presents "Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous," a dinosaur film and discussion.

German/Moroccan paleontologist Ibrahim's story and the findings of an international team of scientists of what appears to be the first truly semiaquatic dinosaur, Spinosaurus aegyptiacus, were published as a cover story for National Geographic magazine and in the journal Science.

Ibrahim is 2014 National Geographic Emerging Explorer and in 2015 was named a TED fellow as the first paleontologist of the program. He scours the deserts of North Africa for clues to life in the Cretaceous period, and has unearthed many huge dinosaur bones, discovered fossil footprints and a new species of flying reptile with an 18-foot wingspan that lived 95 million years ago.

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St., Cheyenne

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Tickets & info: $20, $15 for students at cheyenneevents.org, 307-637-6363 and the Cheyenne Civic Center box office

