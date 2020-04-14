You are the owner of this article.
Nature Conservancy in Wyoming offers student photo contest
Nature Conservancy in Wyoming offers student photo contest

Nature Conservancy in Wyoming’s 2020 “I Believe in Conservation” Student Photo Contest is open to ages 14 to 19, whether they shoot with a DSLR or a smart phone.

Cash prizes are awarded up to $250 and winning entries are exhibited around the state. Photos could be featured in Nature Conservancy publications, social media and web stories. The four categories are lands, waters, people in nature and wildlife. The entry deadline enter is May 15. Find out more and enter at nature.org/WYstudentphoto.

