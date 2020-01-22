New Art 321 leader finds fit with Casper arts nonprofit

During his graduate research on higher education and learning and in his teaching, he’s been asked what most often occupies his thoughts.

“I still do my own work. And I still have kind of projects on the side, but I still find myself really thinking about how to create space,” he said. ”How do we support emerging artists and learning artists?”

He grew increasingly fascinated with how arts impact communities and how to support that work. He has a passion for collaborating and connecting with people and learning from them.

The beauty of art is the number of perspectives one can learn from, he said. Art can immediately expand perception of one’s surroundings, the community and what people are involved in.

“That’s what I think what art has done for me, is broaden that perspective,” he said.

Energy and impact

Cessor plans to move to Casper in the near future with his wife and their 3-year-old.

“And I’m looking forward to setting some roots, and, like I said earlier, so much of this is exciting for my daughter,” he said. “I’m really glad that there are as many opportunities for her here.”