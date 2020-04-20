New Laramie Public Art Coalition program features artists' interactive videos

Laramie Public Art Coalition's new Art Up Close program is a response to social distancing due to COVID-19. The program funded by the city of Laramie features 12 local artists commissioned to create virtual content to share with the community. The interactive videos will be released April 21 through the end of May.
Viewers can access new videos 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Laramie Public Art on Facebook page and find archived content and more information at laramiepublicart.org.
"Viewers will be invited to discover, imagine, and play at home," according to a press release from the organization.
The artists include painter Joe Arnold, writer Jessica Bauer, photographer Sydney Edwards, painter Ross Everett, musician Patrick Gilchrist, musician Sharon Martinson, mixed media artist Debbie Mathew, painter Jennifer Power, glass artist Dillon Ruland, musician Katherine Smith and painter Lindsay Stoffers.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!