Nicolaysen cancels 2020 NIC Fest because of coronavirus

This year's NIC Fest has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The annual arts festival on the grounds of the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper had been tentatively postponed from June to July before the organizers announced the cancellation Friday.

"It is with heavy hearts that everyone associated with The NIC has to announce the cancellation of this year’s NIC Fest," the announcement read. "We had hoped that by postponing until late July we would have had a chance to bring this amazing community event back. However, under the current guidelines from the CDC and the recent announcements of the Governor's office, we have no choice but to cancel. We cannot both protect our staff and visitors and produce a great family event this year."