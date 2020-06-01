You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nicolaysen cancels 2020 NIC Fest because of coronavirus
View Comments

Nicolaysen cancels 2020 NIC Fest because of coronavirus

NIC Fest

Miles Hartung, Ruth Doyle and Sharmon Scott enjoy the band Wincester in June 2016 at NIC Fest. 

 Elysia Conner 307-266-0509,

This year's NIC Fest has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The annual arts festival on the grounds of the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper had been tentatively postponed from June to July before the organizers announced the cancellation Friday. 

"It is with heavy hearts that everyone associated with The NIC has to announce the cancellation of this year’s NIC Fest," the announcement read. "We had hoped that by postponing until late July we would have had a chance to bring this amazing community event back. However, under the current guidelines from the CDC and the recent announcements of the Governor's office, we have no choice but to cancel. We cannot both protect our staff and visitors and produce a great family event this year." 

The museum plans to reopen June 11 while following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and community feedback. A reopening survey is available on the museum's Facebook page. The museum currently offers in-person summer camps as well as virtual galleries and video art classes. Find out more at thenic.org and on the Facebook page. 

Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News