Nicolaysen hosts Lunar New Year celebration

The Lunar New Year 2020 celebration features performances by Paradise Valley Elementary School students, a cultural celebration, art for sale and Asian food and drinks for purchase. The event rings in the Year of the Rat, the first of the zodiac animals.
Where: The Nicolaysen Art Museum, 400 E. Collins Dr.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday
Tickets & info: Admission is $5, $3 for children and free for children under 5 or museum members. Find out more at the Lunar New Year 2020 Facebook event page.
Elysia Conner
Star-Tribune reporter Elysia Conner covers arts, culture and the Casper community.
