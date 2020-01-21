You are the owner of this article.
Nicolaysen hosts Lunar New Year celebration
The Lunar New Year 2020 celebration features performances by Paradise Valley Elementary School students, a cultural celebration, art for sale and Asian food and drinks for purchase. The event rings in the Year of the Rat, the first of the zodiac animals.

Where: The Nicolaysen Art Museum, 400 E. Collins Dr.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday

Tickets & info: Admission is $5, $3 for children and free for children under 5 or museum members. Find out more at the Lunar New Year 2020 Facebook event page.

