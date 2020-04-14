Nicolaysen’s 'Neltje: In the Family of Things' virtual exhibition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nicolaysen Art Museum features a free virtual version of the “Neltje: In the Family of Things” exhibition through April 24 at https://thenic.org/neltje-in-the-family-of-things-2020/ or by scrolling through the discussion of the Virtual Exhibition - Neltje: In the Family of Things Facebook event page.

“Artist, writer, and entrepreneur Neltje overcame abuse, alcoholism, and suffocating social expectations to pursue a life of freedom and creativity in Wyoming,” according to the event page. The abstract expressionist painter received a 2005 Wyoming Governor’s Art Award and her works are held in numerous museum's permanent collections.

"The majority of this exhibition plays with the concept of joy,” Neltje said in her artist’s statement. “Repetitive forms allow me to search out my feelings about summertime and the outrageously happy colors of my garden. Another part of the exhibition is, in a more tactile way, a time of memories."

Donations to the museum are accepted at https://thenic.org/support/#Make-A-Donation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.