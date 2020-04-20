Nicolaysen virtual exhibition features Wyoming artist Cynthia Weed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nicolaysen Art Museum's second virtual exhibition for "Year of the Woman!" features Cynthia Weed's "For Those of You Who Missed Your Last Connection." Find the virtual show at thenic.org or see her work in the discussion section of the "Cynthia Weed: For Those of You Who Missed Your Last Connection" Facebook event page.

Wyoming native Cynthia Weed's mixed media art is known for "unexpected combinations of words, vintage photographs, and lost objects that tell a story in a defined space," according to the event page. She combines words, photographs, "lost" items and everyday objects to tell stories.

The artist invites viewers to ask: "Where has this been, who has held it, cherished it, lost it? And how did it get to me?"

Neltje's "In The Family of Things" also is featured in a virtual exhibition on the museum's website.

To donate to the museum, go to thenic.org/support/#Make-A-Donation.

