Norse Comics & More thrives with online connections, new projects

The shop offered free delivery and curbside pickup at the beginning of the pandemic.

“And we had it used a few times,” Howe said. “But it was mostly a catalyst to show that we cared, and people came to the store based on that. And they started just coming in, picking up what they what they wanted, picking up what they needed and spending a few minutes with us and then going home and then realizing that comics come out weekly.”

Many now return weekly to pick up new issues through the shop’s subscription or go through the more than 50,000 comic books in store.

“So it's not one factor,” Howe said. “It's about 14 to 20 factors that went into seeing the business grow as much as it (has) and allowing us the freedom to do even more to stay in touch with our with our what we call the Norse family, our regulars who come in, our new customers that discover us from a friend. It's truly been a magnificent transformation, and one I am proud to be the founder of, but more importantly, proud to be a part of. I'm overwhelmed with happiness that we're able to do this for customers, to be here for them when they need us.”

Creating and planning