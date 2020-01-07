Off-Broadway play set in Wyoming draws critical praise, sparks conversations

An off-Broadway play set in Wyoming with a unique vantage of conservative Catholics garnered positive reviews from the New York Times and other major publications after its October premiere.
New York playwright Will Arbery’s “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” drew audiences to an extended run and sparked dialogue across the political spectrum, receiving accolades from conservative publications as well.
Arbery’s parents moved to Lander in 2013 to teach at Wyoming Catholic College, where his father, Glenn Arbery, is the current president. Arbery, 30, who was born in New Hampshire and moved to Texas at age 7, has found inspiration in his visits to Wyoming and especially the college.
“So that was the inspiration for the play,” he said.
The characters are alumni of a fictional Catholic college in Wyoming who hail from other states and reconvene in a Wyoming backyard on Aug. 19, 2017, a tumultuous time politically, coming about a week after the riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, and a night after Steve Bannon departed from the White House, Arbery said. It was a time when the political and cosmic converged two days before the solar eclipse’s path of totality crossed Wyoming, he said.
The environment of the play is familiar for Arbery, the son of conservative, intellectual Catholics, and he’d long wanted to write a play that takes place in the kind of backyard depicted in the play — with passionate people debating big ideas.
“And I thought it would be really special but also provocative for a New York audience to present that kind of night with no liberal characters present,” Arbery said. “It just felt like a project that was uniquely suited for the theater and something that had the potential to, like, really create a conversation and challenge people and create avenues for understanding; because it’s a really complicated and painful time in our country. And I felt like I had a responsibility to do something about that through my art.”
National attention
Arbery has been featured in the New York Times, which also named “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” a Critic’s Pick and among its Best Theater of 2019 list.
“Will Arbery’s ensemble play about a college reunion of sorts presented a perspective seldom seen on New York stages: That of pro-Trump, Catholic conservatives groping in the dark for answers, just like their left-leaning Manhattan equivalents,” according to the New York Times’ summary in the list. “As directed by Danya Taymor, with a cast that burrowed into its characters’ uncomfortable skins like ticks, it made ideological debate seem as fraught and potentially wounding as a boxing match.”
The New Yorker also positively reviewed the play, and Arbery was interviewed for two NPR shows, he said. “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” was praised in the Catholic Herald and by Rod Dreher in The American Conservative, as Arbery’s father points out in his own piece on his son’s play at theimaginativeconservative.org.
“And yeah, and it was really interesting for conservative publications to start getting involved in that discourse as well, because that’s not something that usually happens with theater,” the playwright said. “And it’s something that I intentionally invited. And there were a lot of really, really interesting, complicated responses. And just the spectrum of reaction to this play was as varied as, you know, the country is.”
It was both thrilling and exhausting to be in the middle of the discussion, Arbery said. People wanted to know where he stood on the issues his characters discuss, and about his politics and spiritual life.
“And I had to be really intentional about not giving them answers to those questions,” he said. “Because I wanted them to be able to encounter the play on their own terms and to do that difficult work for themselves. So much art these days has a pretty clear political agenda or message. And even though you know the politics in the play are very vivid, the play does not leave you with any clear answers.”
The play takes a specific focus and doesn’t claim to be the definitive piece on life in Wyoming, a complicated and rich state with many different kinds of residents and communities, Arbery said. The Wyoming setting tends to be in the evocation of the natural world and design elements, he said.
Wyoming Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, reached out to Arbery because she aims to bring “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” to Wyoming.
You have free articles remaining.
“And any opportunity to bring, you know, more art and conversation to Wyoming and to, like, lift up people who are doing really important work who are from or inspired by Wyoming is a good day’s work,” said Burlingame, executive director of Wyoming Equality.
She became intrigued after hearing a interview with Arbery on the podcast “Know Your Enemy.”
“So I listened to the interview, you know, was really charmed by the Wyoming connection and that this playwright was talking about things that, you know, myself and my friends and colleagues are talking about, just you know, what’s our responsibility to each other?” she said. “How does our faith or lack of faith inform that? Who are we as Americans? Just really interesting stuff. And it takes place in Wyoming.”
She’s also interested in the play’s depiction of conservative Catholics as another way for Wyoming to appear in art and theater.
“The true thing, right, is that, like, when Wyoming looks at how we are represented in art and theater, I mean, it’s not great,” Burlingame said. “We have ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ we have ‘The Laramie Project,’ and we have ‘Three Billboards.’ All three of those representations turn on the fact that we’re a state that kills gay people. That is literally, like, what we are known for, what everything sort of reflects back to us.
“So the idea that we could complicate that story a little bit and say it’s also where art happens; it’s also where, you know, in the middle of the country and in the middle of that state, that there is this little enclave of folks who are having hard conversations and trying to, you know, find their humanity and communicate with each other — that could be a Wyoming story too. That’d be great.”
Arbery’s father urged people to remember the characters and events shouldn’t be taken as revelations about real people or Wyoming Catholic College.
“Wyoming Catholic College is fictionalized in the play, but what we do here — what we think about daily — is in fact as centrally important to the broader culture as this play makes it feel,” he said in the piece. “Will Arbery rightly discerns that Wyoming Catholic is a symbolic focal point for the intellectual and spiritual struggles of the age.”
Arbery hoped his play would go as well as it did. But with no precedent, he was nervous.
“And it really became like a litmus test for the culture, like, ‘Are they ready for this? Do they want to engage with something that’s as rigorous as this work is?’” he said. “And I think, ultimately, the answer was a resounding yes. Like, there are so many people out there who are ready to be challenged and who want to engage with really nuanced and specific work. And honestly, it gave me a lot of hope, for, like, the democracy of this country.”
Breakout year and growth
It was a breakout year for Arbery, who earlier in 2019 had another play, “Plano,” also produced off-Broadway. He didn’t know if there would be an appetite for “Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” and there were times he doubted the project through the process, he said. The hardest part for him was that it involved his parents’ work.
“And so I just had to make sure that I had their blessing and that they knew that, no matter what my own opinions were, that I was trying to do something very specific and that I was treating these views with a lot of respect and patience and that I wasn’t trying to condescend and that I didn’t have a political agenda, you know, that it was a work of art — but in which their implication was undeniable,’ he said. “It sort of required this, like, growth in my personal relationship with them that ultimately was really, really positive and healing and exciting.”
The play’s premiere run was extended twice at the Playwrights Horizons theater, according to playbill.com. He’s not sure what its future holds yet, but he hopes many more people will be able to see it this year.
“Heroes of the Fourth Turning” created a space unique to theater, where people could spend two hours with the characters even if they strongly disagreed with them, Arbery said.
Arbery grew through writing the play and the conversations and attention it drew, he said.
“I had to do a lot of interviews, and I had a lot of really interesting, sometimes stressful conversations that I think made me stronger in my convictions about what art is for and the place that it can have in a society and, you know, in a democracy,” he said, “And how art can really be something that exists in between certainties and fears and exists in the cracks between all of the ways that we define ourselves.”
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner