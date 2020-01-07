Off-Broadway play set in Wyoming draws critical praise, sparks conversations

Arbery hoped his play would go as well as it did. But with no precedent, he was nervous.

“And it really became like a litmus test for the culture, like, ‘Are they ready for this? Do they want to engage with something that’s as rigorous as this work is?’” he said. “And I think, ultimately, the answer was a resounding yes. Like, there are so many people out there who are ready to be challenged and who want to engage with really nuanced and specific work. And honestly, it gave me a lot of hope, for, like, the democracy of this country.”

Breakout year and growth

It was a breakout year for Arbery, who earlier in 2019 had another play, “Plano,” also produced off-Broadway. He didn’t know if there would be an appetite for “Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” and there were times he doubted the project through the process, he said. The hardest part for him was that it involved his parents’ work.