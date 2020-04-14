Online happenings at Jackson Hole Center for the Arts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Jackson Hole Center for the Arts offers a variety of virtual arts and entertainment options, including a weekly virtual performance from a local or national artist, which can be found at Center for the Arts on Facebook and thecenterjh feeds on Instagram.

"Wednesdays with Willi" at 5:30 p.m. at Center for the Arts on Facebook features local legend Willi Brooks with a light-hearted happy hour and topics ranging from cocktail mixing to artist talks and "tips on how to stay sane in times when we can't gather at The Center!" according to a press release from The Center.

The Center also offers curated suggestions at thecenterjh on Instagram for National Theatre At Home. The free livestreams are available for a week after their release.