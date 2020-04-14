Online happenings at Jackson Hole Center for the Arts

The Jackson Hole Center for the Arts offers a variety of virtual arts and entertainment options, including a weekly virtual performance from a local or national artist, which can be found at Center for the Arts on Facebook and thecenterjh feeds on Instagram.
"Wednesdays with Willi" at 5:30 p.m. at Center for the Arts on Facebook features local legend Willi Brooks with a light-hearted happy hour and topics ranging from cocktail mixing to artist talks and "tips on how to stay sane in times when we can't gather at The Center!" according to a press release from The Center.
The Center also offers curated suggestions at thecenterjh on Instagram for National Theatre At Home. The free livestreams are available for a week after their release.
The Center’s resident organizations include the Art Association of Jackson Hole, which offers Art 2 Go kits for kids and adults, video tutorials, creative competitions and more at artassociation.org with more information an updates at the organization's Facebook and Instagram.
The Off Square Theatre Company offers a series of free virtual classes or teens and adults at offsquare.org/virtual-classes.
Dancers' Workshop offers online classes for children and adults at dwjh.org/, an online adult program called the Art is Vital Virtual Collective and its podcast series called The Movement.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!