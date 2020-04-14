Platte River Trails kicks off Art for the Trails

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Platte River Trails kicks off its Art for the Trails program with a virtual presentation and discussion with Casper College Fine Arts Instructor Carli Holcomb 4-5 p.m. Sunday, April 19, via free Zoom video conferencing at the Art for the Trails online Kick Off - TAKE TWO! Facebook event page. Participants can download the zoom app or click this link to get set up.

Art for the Trails invites artists from diverse backgrounds to create temporary art exhibitions that connect trail users with the natural environment.

The Platte Rivers Trail Trust and ART 321 are calling for artists to submit their work by May 8 at art321.org/trails or with an entry form available at platterivertrails.com.

The public art installation will feature about 30 works of public, environmental art on display July 9 through Sept. 30 along the River Trail between the Tate Pumphouse and the oil derrick at Amoco Park.

Holcomb during the virtual presentation will showcase many types of environmental art, “setting the stage for inspiration for projects of public art right here in Natrona County,” according to the Facebook event page.

