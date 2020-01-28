Reformation Dance Company's 'Go West' tells 'rambling frontier fable'

Reformation Dance Company's "Go West" brings a rambling frontier fable with extraordinary incidents, unexpected encounters and lovable characters.
"The enduring allure and timeless romance of cowgirls, cowboys, and the Old West provide the perfect setting to introduce audiences of all ages to the spirit and lasting power of the American frontier," according to the Cheyenne Civic Center website.
Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St., Cheyenne
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 2 and 2 p.m. Feb. 8
Tickets & info: $20-$28 at cheyenneevents.org, 307-637-6363 at the Cheyenne Civic Center box office