Relative Theatrics’ presents live stream virtual play series

Relative Theatrics’ Virtual Play Series offers virtual play readings at 7 p.m. Fridays followed by a chat-back with the actors, director and playwrights.
A link to the live stream will be posted by 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Relative Theatrics Facebook page and other social media pages. The company on Friday, April 17 presents a virtual reading of “Two Degrees” by Tira Palmquist. The plays contain adult themes and language.
A $10 donation to Relative Theatrics is encouraged. Fine out more at the Laramie theater company's Virtual Play Series Facebook event page.
Chalk N' Cheese offers wine and cheese pairings suited to the virtual play readings and available for pickup. The business donates 10 percent of Virtual Reading Wine/Cheese Pairing sales to Relative Theatrics. Find out more about the pairings at Chalk N' Cheese, "Pairings at CnC" on Facebook.
